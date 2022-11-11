Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Touchstone Exploration Price Performance

TXP stock traded down GBX 0.75 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 73.25 ($0.84). 224,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,232. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.28. Touchstone Exploration has a twelve month low of GBX 37.75 ($0.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 149.50 ($1.72). The firm has a market cap of £155.49 million and a PE ratio of 2,466.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

