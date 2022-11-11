TPG Inc. (TPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

TPG Stock Up 14.8 %

Shares of TPG stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. TPG has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $38.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 508.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $255.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TPG will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TPG from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TPG to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on TPG to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in TPG by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TPG during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in TPG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPG

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.