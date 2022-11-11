TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Position Reduced by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC reduced its position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of TPI Composites worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPIC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TPIC shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a “maintains” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.18.

Insider Activity at TPI Composites

TPI Composites Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, major shareholder Bam Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPIC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71. TPI Composites, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $25.05.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $459.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.89 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 66.10% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. As a group, analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

TPI Composites Profile

(Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.