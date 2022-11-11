Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TTD. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.93.

Shares of TTD stock traded up $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $48.82. The company had a trading volume of 150,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621,266. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average of $54.05. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2,443.00, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.75.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

