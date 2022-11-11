Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.93.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.82. The company had a trading volume of 150,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621,266. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.05. Trade Desk has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2,443.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

