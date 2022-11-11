Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 24,868 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 78% compared to the average daily volume of 14,002 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at $462,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,755 over the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 644.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,999,236. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.