Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 24,868 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 78% compared to the average daily volume of 14,002 call options.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at $462,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,755 over the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 644.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.
Kinder Morgan Stock Performance
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.
About Kinder Morgan
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kinder Morgan (KMI)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.