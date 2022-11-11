Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target Cut to GBX 350

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 371 ($4.27) to GBX 350 ($4.03) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRN. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.30) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Trainline from GBX 425 ($4.89) to GBX 370 ($4.26) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trainline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 392.60 ($4.52).

Get Trainline alerts:

Trainline Stock Performance

Shares of LON:TRN opened at GBX 327.70 ($3.77) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 327.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 328.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -131.08. Trainline has a 1 year low of GBX 147.37 ($1.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 416.69 ($4.80).

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.