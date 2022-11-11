Tribe Market Cap Achieves $98.80 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Tribe has a market capitalization of $98.80 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tribe has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tribe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.86 or 0.00584122 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,097.60 or 0.30425970 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.