Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at TD Securities

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TOLWF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Trican Well Service Stock Up 5.0 %

OTCMKTS:TOLWF traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $2.93. 100,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,025. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $3.91.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.