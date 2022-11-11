Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Downgraded by Susquehanna

Susquehanna downgraded shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has $30.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRN. Stephens increased their target price on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $29.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.41. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.93.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 8.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 53.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRN. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,265,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,063,000 after acquiring an additional 815,420 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 566,696 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after purchasing an additional 166,660 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 157,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,139,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Stories

