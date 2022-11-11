Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Price Performance

Trio-Tech International stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,207. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.36. Trio-Tech International has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 8.63%.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

