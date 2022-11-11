Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Receives Sector Perform Overweight Rating from National Bank Financial

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE TFPM opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFPM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,046,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $2,692,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $6,136,000.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

