Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at TD Securities

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TSU has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective (up from C$50.00) on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$58.00.

Trisura Group Trading Up 1.5 %

TSE:TSU opened at C$44.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.08. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$29.12 and a 52 week high of C$49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.90. The stock has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

