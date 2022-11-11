Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Acquired by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 187,380 shares during the quarter. Triumph Group accounts for about 1.9% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Triumph Group worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 88.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter worth $885,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter worth $500,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGI shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Triumph Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.29.

Shares of TGI traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 51,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.65. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.57 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

