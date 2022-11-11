Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion. Triumph Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.40-$0.60 EPS.

Triumph Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGI traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,823. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a market cap of $793.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.65.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Group

A number of analysts have issued reports on TGI shares. StockNews.com raised Triumph Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

(Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.