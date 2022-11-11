True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.14

Shares of True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 49408 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

True Drinks Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 10.90.

True Drinks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for True Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.