Truist Financial Increases RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Price Target to $265.00

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $240.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $193.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of RBC Bearings stock traded down $7.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.01. 4,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,063. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other RBC Bearings news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $1,393,653.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,967,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.31, for a total transaction of $1,822,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,603,245.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $1,393,653.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,967,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,725 shares of company stock worth $12,529,005. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBC. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.2% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.