Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 125 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,803 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,990 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,311 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,139,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,848,157,000 after purchasing an additional 318,021 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,622,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

CVS traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.66. 425,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,065,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

