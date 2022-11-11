Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.
Shares of NYSE TWO traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,607. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.65.
Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.
