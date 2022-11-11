Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus lowered Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.00.
Tyson Foods Stock Performance
Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.37. The company had a trading volume of 53,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,084. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.
