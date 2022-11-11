U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) COO Sells $161,864.11 in Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $161,864.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of USPH stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.43. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $131.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.31.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 54.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on USPH. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 73.2% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

