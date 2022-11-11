UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) CFO Sells $1,164,748.64 in Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 10,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $1,164,748.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,319.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

UFPT opened at $114.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.69 and its 200-day moving average is $84.64. The stock has a market cap of $869.90 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.10 and a twelve month high of $117.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 94.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 451,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,895,000 after buying an additional 219,009 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 105.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 54,190 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 44.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 135,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 41,765 shares during the period. Applied Fundamental Research LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 11.9% during the first quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 371,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,552,000 after acquiring an additional 39,449 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 121,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 32,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFP Technologies Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

