Uniswap (UNI) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $264.77 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $5.85 or 0.00034734 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and approximately $264.77 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00359160 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00023444 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001052 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004097 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005996 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001170 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00019021 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.64939248 USD and is up 5.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 519 active market(s) with $272,948,167.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

