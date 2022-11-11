United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €34.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($34.00) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($53.00) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €42.00 ($42.00) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($33.00) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Get United Internet alerts:

United Internet Stock Performance

UTDI opened at €19.52 ($19.52) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of €20.04 and a 200 day moving average of €24.99. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €18.20 ($18.20) and a fifty-two week high of €36.15 ($36.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.