United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Decreased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 46.1% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $172.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.03. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 47.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens dropped their price target on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.