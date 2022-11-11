United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Cut by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 78.4% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 43.7% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.5% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.4% during the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 41,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $172.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.03.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

