UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Legacy CG LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Legacy CG LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,065 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.5% of Legacy CG LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Argus upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE:UNH traded down $24.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $519.24. 398,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $485.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.00 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $524.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $515.05.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.