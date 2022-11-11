Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Unity Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.82.

Shares of U traded up $4.08 on Thursday, reaching $31.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,392,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,273.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares in the company, valued at $12,243,053.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $300,657.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,608,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,905 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. SC US Ttgp LTD. grew its position in Unity Software by 5.5% during the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 24,652,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,745,000 after buying an additional 1,290,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,507 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,263,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,158,000 after purchasing an additional 252,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,083,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 557,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

