Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) PT Lowered to $5.00 at JMP Securities

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JMP Securities from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 151.26% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vacasa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vacasa from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.14.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Vacasa Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 27,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.71 million, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.87. Vacasa has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82.

Insider Activity

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $310.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.47 million. Analysts forecast that Vacasa will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Breon sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $5,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,844,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,660,120.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,502,191 shares of company stock worth $6,567,748 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vacasa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCSA. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at about $564,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 23,055,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,672,000 after purchasing an additional 700,071 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,270,000. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vacasa

(Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.