Vai Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. One Vai token can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00005624 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vai has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $56.02 million and $24,771.18 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Vai

Vai was first traded on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official website is venus.io. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

