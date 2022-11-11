Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Blankinship & Foster LLC

Blankinship & Foster LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,719 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 11.9% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $25,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 806,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,823 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,012.2% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,018,000 after purchasing an additional 821,169 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 293.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.47. 93,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,317,814. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.79. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

