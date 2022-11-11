Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) Stock Price Down 1%

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Rating) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$27.69 and last traded at C$27.69. 59,741 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 126,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.98.

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.28.

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.