Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 672.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

VHT opened at $246.53 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.