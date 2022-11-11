Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 7.3% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $25,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,525,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,704,000 after acquiring an additional 772,952 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,750,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,108.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 575,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,120,000 after buying an additional 549,287 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 475.5% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 558,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,601,000 after buying an additional 461,147 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,699,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,790,000 after buying an additional 363,726 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.13. 5,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,932. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $89.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

