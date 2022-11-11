Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Trading 0.3% Higher

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.84 and last traded at $58.59. 940,562 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,979,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.43.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.78.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.