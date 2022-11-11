Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $226,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSV traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $75.16. The stock had a trading volume of 74,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,494. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $81.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.