Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 60.2% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $192.27 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $238.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.86.

