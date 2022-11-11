Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Holdings Lifted by Radnor Financial Advisors LLC

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 10.6% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $30,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 111.5% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $127,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.05. The stock had a trading volume of 40,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,386. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $303.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

