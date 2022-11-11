Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 10.6% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $30,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,360,000 after acquiring an additional 491,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

VBK stock traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,386. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $303.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.