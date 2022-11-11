Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Trimmed by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
VBR stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,587. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.42 and a 200 day moving average of $158.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $185.94.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
