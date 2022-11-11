Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Blankinship & Foster LLC

Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.79. 12,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,587. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $185.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

