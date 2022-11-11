Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Short Interest Update

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,022,200 shares, an increase of 1,874.0% from the October 15th total of 406,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26,740.7 days.

Vantage Towers Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VTWRF opened at $27.33 on Friday. Vantage Towers has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $37.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VTWRF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vantage Towers from €35.50 ($35.50) to €34.00 ($34.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised Vantage Towers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vantage Towers from €27.00 ($27.00) to €26.50 ($26.50) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

About Vantage Towers

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

