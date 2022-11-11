VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Short Interest Update

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 338,500 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the October 15th total of 535,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 230.1% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 268,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 187,168 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 20.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 863,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 149,191 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 117.4% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 162,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 87,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

VTIQ stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on the industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries.

