Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Veracyte from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.57.
Veracyte Stock Performance
Shares of VCYT traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.94. 1,966,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,278. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $49.80.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Veracyte by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,081,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,751,000 after purchasing an additional 225,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,144,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,372,000 after buying an additional 1,198,461 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Veracyte by 0.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,131,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,003,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,865,000 after purchasing an additional 82,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 9.3% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,960,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,057,000 after acquiring an additional 166,341 shares during the period.
About Veracyte
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.
