Verasity Market Capitalization Achieves $33.16 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Verasity has a total market cap of $33.16 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005991 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001340 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00015201 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

