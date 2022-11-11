Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

TSE VET opened at C$28.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 5.29. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$11.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$0.92. The business had revenue of C$858.84 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 9.0699994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,109 shares in the company, valued at C$2,433,270. In other news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.58, for a total transaction of C$200,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$282,256.08. Also, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 7,500 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,433,270.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VET shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$38.36.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

