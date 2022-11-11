Vertcoin Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.41 million and $37,360.77 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000945 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,841.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.23 or 0.00357615 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023487 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00124721 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.98 or 0.00765869 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.51 or 0.00602738 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00235931 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,432,710 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

