Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,136 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.2 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $13.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $297.96. 87,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,781. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $179.96 and a 12-month high of $318.38. The firm has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.48.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,324 shares of company stock worth $12,568,826 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

