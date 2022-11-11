Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Down 5.3%

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $294.22 and last traded at $294.49. Approximately 23,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,511,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $311.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at $30,383,365.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $1,138,713.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,324 shares of company stock worth $12,568,826 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,432 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,011,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,473 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 45,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,217 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 229.5% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,644 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 15,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

