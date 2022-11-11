Veru Inc. to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Veru in a report issued on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Veru’s current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 89.77%.

Veru Trading Down 53.6 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VERU. TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Veru from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Veru from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $6.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of -0.20. Veru has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veru

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Veru during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC boosted its position in Veru by 70.0% during the first quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veru

In other news, Director Mario Eisenberger sold 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

